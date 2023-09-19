Big returns + more: Vote for the Storm Works High School Football D/ST Player of the Week
Lincoln-Sudbury's Calvin Pendergast has been voted the Storm Works High School Football Defensive/Special Teams Player of the Week.
The senior received nearly 42,000 votes (47.4%) to earn the honor. Pendergast forced a fumble and had a fumble recovery in the Warriors 24-14 win over Methuen in Week 1. Methuen was a Division 1 state semifinalist last fall.
And this week's candidates are...
Sam Garrity, Sr., Braintree: Garrity had a pair of interceptions in Braintree's 30-7 win over North Quincy.
Jay Comeau + Ryan Sluhocki, Cardinal Spellman: Both players starred in the Cardinals 50-7 win over Martha's Vineyard. Sluhocki had a pair of interceptions, including one he returned for a score. Comeau returned a kick 82 yards for a score. Offensively, Comeau had a pair of TD receptions totaling 72 yards.
Shane Wright, Sr., Archbishop Williams: Wright made eight tackles and had an interception in a 35-16 win over Oliver Ames. He also had 10 carries for 90 yards rushing and two TDs.
Mehki Bryan + Brandon Errico, Hanover: Both players starred defensively in a 37-15 win over Hingham. Bryan had three sacks and returned a fumble for a score. He also had four catches for 125 yards and a TD. Errico returned an interception 70 yards for a score.
Jameson Helms, Sr., Carver: Helms made 12 tackles, three for a loss, and had a QB sack in a 49-0 win over Tri-County. He also chipped in a rushing TD.
Dan Chelmo, Jr., East Bridgewater: Chelmo had a pair of interceptions in a 14-10 win over Nauset.
Ryan Luccarelli, Sr., Norwell: Luccarelli returned the opening kickoff 89 yards for a score in a 26-14 win over West Bridgewater. His younger brother Jake, a freshman, is up for Offensive Player of the Week.
Nick Araujo, Sr., Milford: Araujo ran for an 82-yard touchdown and kicked a 41-yard field goal and three extra points as the visiting Scarlet Hawks (2-0) blanked host Wellesley, 24-0.
Dustin Cumberland, Sr., Blackstone-Millville: Cumberland led BMR's defense with seven tackles and two sacks in a 37-0 win over Southbridge.
Cooper Fossbender, Sr., + Jake Desilets, Sr., Hopkinton: The middle linebacker Fossbender recorded a big interception and defensive lineman Desilets was strong at the point of attack all night as the Hillers improved to 2-0 with a 21-14 win over Algonquin.
Akrif Semakula, Jr., + Jeremy Santiago, Sr., + Javian Huertas, Soph., Marlborough: Semakula rushed 10 times for 97 yards and a touchdown and also record 5.5 tackles to lead the defense along with the defensive tackle Santiago (2 sacks) as the Panthers blanked host Falmouth, 35-0. Huertas opened the scoring with a 45-yard punt return touchdown for the Panthers.
Zack Torres, Sr., Hudson: The senior Assabet transfer Torres’ second-quarter interception and 50-yard sprint untouched into the end zone keyed a revenge, 35-13 victory for the Hawks against a D-S team that ruined their undefeated season last fall.
Kyle Letsky + Kalvin Gomez, Jrs., Maynard: Letsky returned a punt 66 yards for the first score of the game and Kalvin Gomez followed up with a 37-yard interception return for a TD to open the second quarter in a 46-6 Maynrd/AMSA win over Worcester Tech.
