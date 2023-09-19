Big returns + more: Vote for the Storm Works High School Football D/ST Player of the Week

Lincoln-Sudbury's Calvin Pendergast has been voted the Storm Works High School Football Defensive/Special Teams Player of the Week.

The senior received nearly 42,000 votes (47.4%) to earn the honor. Pendergast forced a fumble and had a fumble recovery in the Warriors 24-14 win over Methuen in Week 1. Methuen was a Division 1 state semifinalist last fall.

Don't forget to vote for Offensive Player of the Week!

And this week's candidates are...

Vote for the Storm Works Athlete of the Week!

Sam Garrity, Sr., Braintree: Garrity had a pair of interceptions in Braintree's 30-7 win over North Quincy.

More: 'Number 15 is a beast': Back from injury, Braintree's James Curry making up for lost time

Knights Andrew Beder gets tackled deep in Braintree territory after a long pass, Wamps Sam Garrity keeps him from scoring.The Braintree Wamps host the Stoughton Black Knight football on Friday September 16, 2022.

Jay Comeau + Ryan Sluhocki, Cardinal Spellman: Both players starred in the Cardinals 50-7 win over Martha's Vineyard. Sluhocki had a pair of interceptions, including one he returned for a score. Comeau returned a kick 82 yards for a score. Offensively, Comeau had a pair of TD receptions totaling 72 yards.

Cardinal Spellman's Jay Comeau scores a touchdown on special teams running past Martha's Vineyard defender Rebel Dos Santos during game on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Shane Wright, Sr., Archbishop Williams: Wright made eight tackles and had an interception in a 35-16 win over Oliver Ames. He also had 10 carries for 90 yards rushing and two TDs.

Mehki Bryan + Brandon Errico, Hanover: Both players starred defensively in a 37-15 win over Hingham. Bryan had three sacks and returned a fumble for a score. He also had four catches for 125 yards and a TD. Errico returned an interception 70 yards for a score.

Duxbury's Trevor Jones, top, is upended by Hanover's Brandon Errico, bottom, during high school football at Duxbury High School, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Tom Gorman/For The Patriot Ledger

Jameson Helms, Sr., Carver: Helms made 12 tackles, three for a loss, and had a QB sack in a 49-0 win over Tri-County. He also chipped in a rushing TD.

Carver's Jameson Helms dives to make the catch during a game against Randolph on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. The Crusaders won 21-0.

Dan Chelmo, Jr., East Bridgewater: Chelmo had a pair of interceptions in a 14-10 win over Nauset.

Ryan Luccarelli, Sr., Norwell: Luccarelli returned the opening kickoff 89 yards for a score in a 26-14 win over West Bridgewater. His younger brother Jake, a freshman, is up for Offensive Player of the Week.

More: 'Dream come true': Brothers star for Norwell football, including a freshman QB

Norwell's Ryan Luccarelli scores a touchdown on special teams to open the game versus West Bridgewater on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Nick Araujo, Sr., Milford: Araujo ran for an 82-yard touchdown and kicked a 41-yard field goal and three extra points as the visiting Scarlet Hawks (2-0) blanked host Wellesley, 24-0.

Milford High School senior Nick Araujo in his linebacker position, against Wellesley, Sept. 15, 2023.

Dustin Cumberland, Sr., Blackstone-Millville: Cumberland led BMR's defense with seven tackles and two sacks in a 37-0 win over Southbridge.

Cooper Fossbender, Sr., + Jake Desilets, Sr., Hopkinton: The middle linebacker Fossbender recorded a big interception and defensive lineman Desilets was strong at the point of attack all night as the Hillers improved to 2-0 with a 21-14 win over Algonquin.

Akrif Semakula, Jr., + Jeremy Santiago, Sr., + Javian Huertas, Soph., Marlborough: Semakula rushed 10 times for 97 yards and a touchdown and also record 5.5 tackles to lead the defense along with the defensive tackle Santiago (2 sacks) as the Panthers blanked host Falmouth, 35-0. Huertas opened the scoring with a 45-yard punt return touchdown for the Panthers.

FALMOUTH 9/14/23 Collin Govoni of Falmouth attempts to break past Jovahnny Tap Dejesus and Akrif Semakula of Marlborough.

Zack Torres, Sr., Hudson: The senior Assabet transfer Torres’ second-quarter interception and 50-yard sprint untouched into the end zone keyed a revenge, 35-13 victory for the Hawks against a D-S team that ruined their undefeated season last fall.

Hudson High senior Zachary Torres runs the ball during the football game against Dover-Sherborn at Dover-Sherborn High School on Sep. 14, 2023.

Kyle Letsky + Kalvin Gomez, Jrs., Maynard: Letsky returned a punt 66 yards for the first score of the game and Kalvin Gomez followed up with a 37-yard interception return for a TD to open the second quarter in a 46-6 Maynrd/AMSA win over Worcester Tech.

Maynard junior Kyle Letsky scoops up a Worcester Tech fumble, during the game at Alumni Field in Maynard, Sept. 15, 2023. The Tigers beat the Eagles, 46-6.

Votes are unlimited. Voting closes on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at noon. Emailed votes will not be counted. Send future nominations to cmcdaniel@wickedlocal.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Vote for the Storm Works High School Football D/ST Player of the Week