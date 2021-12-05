Big return: Shameen Jones announces he’ll be back for Rutgers football in 2022

On what might be a big recruiting weekend for Rutgers football, the return of Shameen Jones might be the biggest piece of news for the program.

The senior wide receiver announced via social media on Saturday that he is returning for a final season with the Scarlet Knights. He was second on the team in both receptions (34) and receiving yards (329). Jones had two catches for 40 yards in the regular season finale against Maryland.

The return of the upperclassman wide receiver is big for an offense that is losing its leading wide receiver (Bo Melton) and top rusher (Isaih Pacheco). Both players are declaring for the NFL Draft.

You don’t have to tell your story, Time will 🎈 And I’m not done yet! #year6for7 🤫🪓 @RFootball pic.twitter.com/LDUY2dOB6l — Shameen Jones (@shawuski) December 4, 2021

Jones has good size at 6-foot-2 and is now Rutgers top receiver on the roster along with Aron Cruickshank. Rutgers likely will be looking to the transfer portal to add at least one other wide receiver to compliment Jones and Cruickshank.

This past weekend, Rutgers hosted two big transfer offensive linemen in Louisiana-Monroe’s Willie Tyler and FIU’s Myles Frazier.