Big relief for Detroit Red Wings as Dylan Larkin, Filip Hronek all game-time decisions

In addition to welcoming Jakub Vrana to Friday's practice, the Detroit Red Wings were relieved to see Dylan Larkin and Filip Hronek on the ice.

Both are game-time decisions for Saturday's matinee against the Ottawa Senators — and is good news for the Wings given what happened earlier this week.

Hronek left Wednesday's game for concussion protocol after a big hit by Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Reaves. Dylan Larkin left Tuesday's game after getting hit on or near his right hand by a puck.

"It was encouraging," coach Derek Lalonde said. "Going into practice, didn’t know if he would be able. We'll see how he responds."

Red Wings forward Pius Suter, center, celebrates his goal with defenseman Filip Hronek, left, and Dylan Larkin on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in New York.

With no morning skate before the 1 p.m. game, Lalonde said both players' availability will be determined after warm-ups.

"That is a positive from where we were a few days ago," Lalonde said.

Olli Määttä also practiced after missing four games recovering from pneumonia and sounded questionable about being able to play Saturday.

Having Larkin and Hronek miss no games — or maybe one, as Lalonde seemed a little less encouraged about Larkin's immediate availability than Hronek's — is huge for a team that has endured as many absences as the Wings have. Vrana was placed in the players assistance program Oct. 19; Tyler Bertuzzi missed a month, came back, and is now out again through mid-January, both times after breaking a hand; Filip Zadina was projected to return in six-to-eight weeks from an early November lower-body injury. Robby Fabbri is projected to return in January after recovering from off-season knee surgery.

"As much as it has been a grind, and at times a little demoralizing with the amount of injuries we have had," Lalonde said, "today was positive, for sure."

