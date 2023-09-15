Big Red’s Rooftop bar to host free ‘Red Glow’ event Friday night

Big Red’s Rooftop bar will open its doors on Friday night for a free, public event for Razorback fans. It is the largest outdoor sports bar in college football and the newest addition to the revamped Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, located on the North End Zone Deck.

It features three individual bars positioned under a sprawling canopy, with 70 bar seats and televisions throughout. There are also pub tables and a drink rail overlooking the field that provides a variety of seating opportunities.

The stadium’s “Red Glow” will light up at 8 p.m., giving fans an opportunity to witness the stadium from a festive perspective.

Big Red’s will be open Friday from 6-9 p.m., with live music from “The Mixtapes,” along with DJ Derrick. Alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and water, as well as an assortment of snacks, will be available for purchase.

Lot 44 will be open for this special event, and fans can enter through Gate 10 and take the elevators up to Big Red’s. No ticket is requires, and fans of all ages can attend.

On game days, general admission tickets to Big Red’s are sold on a single game basis, and grant fans entry to the stadium and access to the bar area. Fans who already have game tickets may also buy tickets for Big Red’s, with food and beverages available for purchase.

“In our state, an Arkansas Football gameday provides the perfect opportunity to come together with friends, family or fellow Hog fans for a tailgate or watch party,” Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said. “Now Razorback fans can enjoy that same experience within the stadium, as they cheer on our team from the most unique sports bar in college football.”

