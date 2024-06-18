After big recruiting week, Missouri football to hold potentially class-defining group of visitors

Three more players chose the Tigers last week, and that might just be the appetizer.

Missouri football secured three commitments last week after hosting sizable groups of Class of 2025 prospects on official visits over various weekends in the past month.

Four-star offensive guard Henry Fenuku kicked MU’s week off by committing Monday, June 10; three-star safety Dyllon Williams out of Demopolis, Alabama, chose coach Eli Drinkwitz’s Tigers a day later; and four-star running back Jamarion Morrow out of Germantown, Tennessee, pledged Friday night to wrap up a strong week on the trail.

Now, an even more jam-packed weekend of OVs is on deck.

More than a dozen recruits are expected to be in Columbia beginning Friday — the Tigers’ largest single gathering of prospects this year.

If all goes to plan, it could wind up being one of Missouri's all-time recruiting weekends.

Mizzou is working to capitalize on an 11-2, Cotton Bowl-winning 2023 campaign that put the Tigers among the top-10 teams in the season-ending polls — a spot they look sure to hold when 2024’s preseason rankings are released.

Morrow had official visits, per Rivals, to Alabama and Texas A&M. Fenuku had an official visit with Ohio State. Both chose Missouri, which appears to have forged itself into a main player on the recruiting trail.

Here’s an updated glance at how the Tigers have fared in the 2025 recruiting cycle — their first opportunity to make the most of their recent on-field success — and who they have their eye on to round out this class:

Where does Missouri football stand in Class of 2025 recruiting rankings?

Germantown’s Jamarion Morrow (1) rushes with the ball against Whitehaven in a football game at Whitehaven High Stadium in Memphis Tenn., on Friday, September, 29, 2023.

With Morrow, Fenuku and Williams on board, Mizzou now has 10 players committed to its Class of 2025. The pledges also helped the Tigers in the major recruiting services’ national team rankings.

Missouri now has the 30th-ranked class in the nation in 247Sports’ composite rankings. Only one team among the 29 ahead of MU in the rankings — Oregon — have fewer than the Tigers’ 10 commits. That means Mizzou is likely to see another substantial uptick as it rounds out its recruiting.

Rivals currently rates Missouri’s next class at No. 27 in the country. On3, which became the first site — but likely not the last — to rank Mizzou quarterback pledge Matt Zollers as a five-star prospect, tabs Missouri as the No. 17 current recruiting class in the country.

The Tigers’ average star ranking comes in at 17th in the nation and 10th in the expanded SEC, per 247Sports. A good weekend could see Mizzou jump comfortably into the top half of the league — a rare sight since joining the SEC.

Missouri’s top-ranked class, according to available data, was in 2022, when the Tigers had the 15th-ranked class in the country and sixth in the then-14-team SEC. That class was buoyed by luring Luther Burden III from East St. Louis to Columbia.

If Mizzou hits on its targets, that record might be in jeopardy.

Who will visit Missouri football this weekend?

Of Missouri’s reported visitors this weekend, several are already committed to the Tigers — a group that includes Zollers, Morrow, top in-state recruit Jack Lange and Hermann, Missouri, native Daeden Hopkins.

Here is a sampling of the uncommitted prospects who will visit Missouri on Friday:

Jayvan Boggs, four-star wide receiver

Jacob Washington, four-star wide receiver

Charles Bass, four-star defensive back

Corey Simms, four-star wide receiver

Donovan Olugbode, four-star wide receiver

Trent Oiler, three-star tight end

Mark Manfred, three-star cornerback

Boggs has Mizzou in his top two alongside UCF, which is nearby his hometown of Cocoa, Florida. Simms has Mizzou in his top three with USC and Penn State. Olugbode has MU in his top five with Oregon, USC, Washington and Florida.

IMG Academy High School junior Donovan Olugbode (1) makes a catch while being defended by Ben Davis High School senior Yassine Falke (13) during the first half of an IHSAA varsity football game, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Ben Davis High School.

What does Mizzou still need in Class of 2025?

The above list of impending official visitors offers a visual clue: While Missouri is trending positively for quite a few, the Tigers do still need to secure a pledge from multiple wide receivers.

Missouri is due to lose starters Luther Burden III and Theo Wease Jr. at the end of this season. That leaves seven scholarship wideouts on the roster. All indications suggest the Tigers are trending in the right direction to add to the room this cycle.

Elsewhere on the offense, Mizzou could benefit from adding a tight end this year, with three in-house players at the position bringing eligibility into 2025. The additions of Fenuku and Lange replace the numbers that will be left by outgoing presumed starters Cam’Ron Johnson and Marcus Bryant at the end of this season, but another commitment seems to be a target. Several O-Line prospects visited Missouri in the past month.

Another defensive back — specifically at safety — wouldn’t go amiss. Missouri will lose four key players in its defensive backfield either this year or next year in Daylan Carnell, Joseph Charleston, Tre’Vez Johnson and Sidney Williams Sr.

Where is Missouri looking strong in Class of 2025?

Spring-Ford High School quarterback Matt Zollers at a game in the 2023 season

Zollers was Missouri’s first pledge in this recruiting cycle, and that was a tremendous haul as he’s currently rated as a top-five QB in his class. With the addition of Morrow bolstering the running back room, it looks like the Tigers are in a good place in this cycle at tailback, too.

On defense, Missouri seems set at defensive end and linebacker, with two commits at each position. The Tigers are likely set up with sufficient numbers already in Columbia at cornerback. Missouri may try to add another defensive tackle with Kristian Williams out of eligibility at the end of this season, but the Tigers have already secured four-star prospect Jason Dowell in the ’25 class.

Looking further ahead

Why stop with the Class of 2025?

On Monday, Rivals recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. reported that Michael Clayton II, a four-star QB in the Class of 2026, was on Mizzou’s campus and picked up an offer.

Rivals rates Clayton as the No. 212 national prospect and the No. 13 quarterback in his year. Clayton hails from Sanford, Florida, where he is about to play his junior season at Seminole High.

On Friday, the first day coaches could officially contact players from the Class of 2026, four-star, Texas-based wide receiver Jaylen Pile posted to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that he had heard from Missouri.

