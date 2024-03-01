Big recruiting target set to be on campus for UNC basketball game on Saturday

The North Carolina Tar Heels will welcome in a big recruiting target on campus this weekend.

Football and basketball recruit Kendre Harrison is making a return trip to Chapel Hill this weekend, a few weeks after he was on campus for a game in late January. And now he’s returning for Saturday’s game between North Carolina and NC State, two teams that are heavily involved in his recruitment.

Harrison took to X (formerly Twitter) earlier this week to announce he was heading to Chapel Hill:

Unc this weekend — k̷e̷n̷d̷r̷e̷’̷ ̷h̷a̷r̷r̷i̷s̷o̷n̷ (@SupremeDre8) February 29, 2024

The Reidsville, North Carolina native is a class of 2026 recruit that is a five-star tight end and a four-star power forward.

As a football recruit, he’s ranked No. 7 nationally, the No. 1 tight end and No. 1 player in the state of North Carolina per the 247Sports rankings. He has 25 offers including from some of the biggest programs in the country.

He’s a top 30 recruit in basketball and has a good amount of offers, however, North Carolina has yet to officially offer him.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire