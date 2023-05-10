How big of a raise Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss football assistants got for 2023

OXFORD — When Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin signed his new contract last November, ending a weekslong saga revolving around the open Auburn job, Athletic Director Keith Carter promised to "greatly" increase the pool of money available for Kiffin to pay assistant coaches.

That wasn't just lip service.

Ole Miss' 10 on-field assistants will earn roughly 33 percent more in base compensation in 2023 than the Rebels' assistants did in 2022, according to contracts obtained by the Clarion Ledger this week.

Last season, Ole Miss' assistants made about $5.425 million. This season, a reconstructed Kiffin coaching staff is set to make $7.21 million.

Together with Kiffin's new salary of $8.75 million, Ole Miss' on-field football coaches will make $15.96 million in 2023 – roughly 25.9% more than the collective base compensation for the 2022 season.

The two biggest earners on Kiffin's staff are his coordinators. New defensive coordinator Pete Golding, who arrived from Alabama this offseason, is slated to make $1.9 million. On the opposite side of the ball, co-offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. received a hefty raise. He made $800,000 last season, and will now earn $1.4 million under the terms of an offseason contract extension that went unannounced.

Notably, Weis' contract extension altered his buy-out clause. His buyout will now sit flat at $800,000.

Each of the four holdovers from Kiffin's staff in 2022 extended their contracts this offseason. Here's a look at how that impacts their salaries.

Coach Role 2023 salary under previous contract 2023 salary under new contract 2024 salary John David Baker Co-OC/TE $510,000 $510,000 $510,000 Randall Joyner DL N/A $625,000 $675,000 Derrick Nix WR $525,000 $625,000 $700,000 Charlie Weis Jr. Co-OC/QB $825,000 $1,400,000 $1,500,000

Six of Kiffin's assistants this season will be new additions, including three on the defensive side of the ball and one on special teams.

Each of those coaches signed two-year deals in Oxford, outside of Golding, whose term runs for three years.

Here's a look at their base compensation:

Coach Role 2023 salary 2024 salary John Garrison OL $600,000 $650,000 Pete Golding DC/LB $1,900,000 $2,000,000 Keynodo Hudson CB $300,000 $325,000 Wes Neighbors III S $350,000 $375,000 Jake Schoonover STC $300,000 $300,000 Kevin Smith RB $600,000 $600,000

Golding's base salary for the 2025 season is set to pay him $2.1 million.

