🖐 big questions ahead of the USMNT's Copa América campaign

The United States finally get their Copa América 2024 campaign underway this Sunday, kicking off a potentially future-altering era in American soccer.

Ahead of the match, we’ll ask five questions about Gregg Berhalter’s side.

Is Sergiño Dest replaceable?

In a team with big names such as Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Folarin Balogun, it may come as a surprise that missing a tricky little fullback who was run out of town by Barcelona and AC Milan is as impactful as it appears to be.

But that is exactly what will happen this summer after Sergiño Dest tore his ACL in late April, sending shockwaves through Gregg Berhalter’s defensive options heading into the tournament.

Some have suggested that Timothy Weah could move to right-back from his wing position to replace Dest’s attacking thrust, though it was Borussia Mönchengladbach full-back Joe Scally who filled the Dest-sized hole in the Stars and Stripes’ two preparation matches against Colombia and Brazil just a few weeks ago.

The United States are not short of attacking talent, but the absence of Dest could potentially create an issue of dimensionality for Gregg Berhalter — an issue he will be tasked with solving.

Is Christian Pulisic ready to raise the shield?

‘The Lebron James of soccer’ — thats what they called him. Or to us sane people, ‘Captain America’.

Those tags may be a little expectant of the 25-year-old from Pennsylvania, but this United States side can only go as far as Pulisic is ready to drag them.

That’s not to say there isn’t talent around the Milan man, but his brilliance can be the difference between one and three points, elimination and progression.

Pulisic is coming off a superb campaign in Serie A, bagging 12 goals and 8 assists in the league, but he will need to replicate that form this summer if Berhalter’s men are going to take the next step in their development as a team.

A brilliant free-kick in a 1-1 draw with Brazil just two weeks ago was the perfect display of how a big night for Pulisic means a big night for the United States. If there are more big nights from him to come, USMNT fans could be in a for fun few weeks.

What is success for the United States at Copa América?

The perception of what success is for this team is one down right polarizing topic. But if you consider where this squad ranks up against other nations in the tournament, a quarter-final appearance may as well be a trophy.

There is arguably four better teams than the United States at Copa América — Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. If we go based off of that, anything more than a quarter-final finish will more than likely mean Gregg Berhalter’s side knocked out one of the big boys.

Comfortable wins against inferior opposition has come easy to this team as of late, but their minerals will truly be tested in a matchday three showdown with Uruguay, and any potential knockout game against opposition that can be deemed equal of or superior to the U.S. themselves.

What role will Gio Reyna play?

Gio Reyna may be the United States’ wildcard heading into the tournament.

The very public falling out between Gregg Berhalter and the Reyna family after the World Cup in Qatar appeared to spell the end Reyna’s time with the national team as long as the manager was still in town, but a Gio Reyna with renewed energy is a major boost for the team.

The Nottingham Forest man started in midfield in both of the United States’ friendlies before Copa América, and he will likely remain in the starting lineup for the opening match against Bolivia.

For his club(s), Reyna has struggled to show the flashes of brilliance we see in red, white, and blue, but if he can rediscover his confidence he may just remind us all why some believe he is the most talented member of the squad.

Is this tournament a trial-run for 2026?

Copa América 2024 is huge opportunity for the USMNT to make a big statement on one of the most watched stages in football, but you simply cannot ignore how much the looming 2026 World Cup will impact our views on this competition.

After a solid performance in Qatar, getting out of a tight group with Wales, Iran, and England before falling to The Netherlands in the round-of-16, this young set of Americans will be in need of some more experience against footballing nations familiar to this level of tournament.

It really is the perfect time to get the invite to the party, albeit a party that the United States is hosting, as Gregg Berhalter will be keen on getting his players outside of their comfort zones.