Big prize on the line in State Amateur

Much more than a state title is on the line this weekend at Tupelo Country Club.

The Mississippi State Amateur tournament begins Thursday, and the winner will receive an exemption into the U.S. Amateur, which will be held in August in Chaska, Minnesota.

There are 120 players in the State Am field, including defending champion Kye Meeks.

“With the U.S. Amateur exemption being given out this year, I think the field is going to be a lot stronger than it has been the last few years,” said Meeks, a Walnut native who golfs for Ole Miss.

Indeed, Meeks is in the same first-round group as two former state champions – Brice Wilkinson (2022) and Joseph Deraney (2019). Cohen Trolio (2021) is also in the field, as is five-time champ Clay Homan of Fulton.

Wilkinson edged out Meeks for the title two years ago.

“It seems like it’s the same 10 or 12 guys that have a chance each year,” Meeks said. “But it’s anybody’s golf tournament. I think anybody can go out there and play well. I think you’ll see some older guys that play well.”

TCC’s 6,900-yard course is a par 72. June has been a dry month in Tupelo, and the fairways have suffered for it. The tournament forecast calls for highs in the mid-90s on Thursday and Friday, and temps will touch the upper 90s on Saturday and Sunday.

“They’ve lost the fairways over there. I’ve been playing on that stuff since I was 10 years old, so I’m ready for that,” Meeks said. “The greens are great. I’m excited to get out there and play.”

The 22-year-old Meeks feels good going into this tournament. Less than two weeks ago, he finished in a tie for ninth at The Dogwood Invitational, a tournament in Atlanta that features top college golfers from around the country.

“I have some good momentum rolling into this week and have been working really hard, getting ready for this week,” he said. “I feel really good about my game.”