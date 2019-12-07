How big of a priority is filling the hole at second base for the Nationals?

When the Nationals entered the offseason, they had significant needs at seven different areas of the roster: catcher, first base, second base, third base, rotation, bullpen and bench.

Washington made strides toward solidifying the first two by inking catcher Yan Gomes and first baseman Howie Kendrick to separate deals over the first five weeks of the offseason. But with former stars Stephen Strasburg and Anthony Rendon both still on the board, there are still many different directions the Nationals could go this winter.

On this week's episode of the Nationals Talk podcast, NBC Sports Washington's Todd Dybas sat down with Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post and MLB.com's Jamal Collier to talk about the team's offseason plans. With the needs the Nationals have in so many areas, the writers agreed Washington didn't need to prioritize second base.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Second base, to me, feels like it would probably be the last thing on my checklist if I'm the Nats," Collier said. "You're going to operate on some kind of budget and you have to spend money on re-signing [Stephen] Strasburg, figuring out whatever you're going to do at third base…and you have to do something with this bullpen as well."

Right now, the Nationals have top prospect Carter Kieboom as a potential option to take the starting job out of Spring Training. They also have veteran utility players Wilmer Difo and Adrian Sanchez on the roster, but neither has been able to produce consistently on the offensive end.

"I would probably band-aid it with probably a cheaper option than Brian Dozier," Dougherty said. "Maybe even give Carter the shot but have a veteran behind him…César Hernández makes a ton of sense to me. He's a switch hitter, he can play multiple positions, you have a hole at utility player."

Story continues

Dybas also mentioned Starlin Castro as a potential option. Castro played all 162 games for the Miami Marlins last season, hitting .270 with a career-high 22 home runs. He'll be 30 years old on Opening Day and was lauded by his former club for his clubhouse presence.

One potential option that came off the board in recent weeks was Mike Moustakas, who inked a four-year, $64 million deal with the Cincinnati Reds. A natural third baseman, Moustakas played 47 games at second for the Milwaukee Brewers last season and is now entrenched there for the Reds moving forward with Eugenio Suarez playing third.

"I hate that Moustakas deal," Collier said. The Reds are "putting him out of position. He's not a second baseman. So you're getting worse defensively for a guy who's pretty much all power. We don't know what the shape of the ball is going to be [and] he's only getting older."

It was certainly a high price tag, which likely took the Nationals out of the running if second base is an area the team is hoping to save money on. But they also could've signed Moustakas to play third, a position that is remarkably light on talent in free agency.

For the full episode, which also includes discussions about Rendon and Strasburg's prospects of returning to Washington, you can find the Nationals Talk podcast at Art19, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

MORE NATIONALS NEWS:

How big of a priority is filling the hole at second base for the Nationals? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington