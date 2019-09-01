Big preseason showed Jarrett Stidham ready to be Patriots’ backup

Jarrett Stidham is now a Tom Brady injury away from being the Patriots’ starting quarterback, but his big preseason makes Bill Belichick comfortable with that.

Belichick cut Brian Hoyer and left Stidham as the only quarterback behind Brady on the depth chart in part because Stidham played so well in the preseason, completing 61 of 90 passes for 731 yards, with four touchdowns and one interception.

As noted by Mike Reiss of ESPN, that’s the best preseason any rookie quarterback has had for Belichick. Only Jimmy Garoppolo was close.

Obviously, the Patriots don’t want to play Stidham this season, but they don’t want to play any quarterback other than Brady. If Brady gets hurt, they’re confident that Stidham would be more ready to lead the team than Hoyer. That’s a lot of confidence to put in a rookie.