Big police force to safeguard Germany v Hungary Euro 2024 match

Police stand guard as Turkish fans cheering in the city center ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 Group F soccer match between Turkey and Georgia. Christoph Reichwein/dpa

A large police force of 2,500 will be on hand to prevent fan trouble at Wednesday's Euro 2024 match between hosts Germany and Hungary.

Stuttgart police headquarters also told dpa that fans from both sides will be strictly kept apart on their way to the stadium and inside.

The match is among several classified high-risk at the tournament by police and European football ruling body UEFA, mainly due to the potential presence of Hungary fans looking for trouble.

Police said that a "high risk of clashes" and that any disruptions would be "robustly suppressed by police forces with a low threshold."

"The police are ready with strong and robust forces to intervene quickly and purposefully and to calm the situation quickly," the statement said.

Up to 20,000 Hungary fans are expected to be in Stuttgart for the match. There was no trouble at their first match in Cologne on Saturday.

Hungary lost that match 3-1, while Germany won their opener 5-1 against Scotland.

Germany and Hungary also met in the group stage at the last Euros, drawing 2-2 in Munich, with some Hungarian fans had displaying homophobic banners.

The month-long Euros are safeguarded by a huge security operation, with 22,000 federal police officers on duty every day around the tournament on top of those from the federal states.

