Big plays, stifling defense propel McCort-Carroll Catholic over Bellefonte

Oct. 14—Explosive plays on offense and stifling defense allowed McCort-Carroll Catholic to take control of Friday's Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference crossover game against visiting Bellefonte at Sargent's Stadium at the Point.

McCort-Carroll (3-5) scored all three of its touchdowns in the first half on plays of 26-plus yards to set the tone. The Crushers stymied Class 4A Bellefonte and earned their first three-game winning streak since the 2019 season with a 33-14 victory.

"I think we when we got on the bus today that these guys were going to come out and give everything they had," McCort-Carroll coach Tom Smith said. "I'll refer back to that 0-5 start. Our new season started a couple of weeks ago. We're 3-0 now. The resiliency of these kids to come out and go 0-5 and rip off three games in a row is pretty amazing."

McCort-Carroll senior Brock Beppler piled up 130 rushing and 75 receiving yards to account for 205 yards of offense and two touchdowns. The Crushers' opportunistic defense picked off two passes and shut out Bellefonte through the first 27 minutes. McCort-Carroll racked up 233 rushing yards.

Bellefonte fell to 0-8. The Red Raiders have lost 13 straight games dating back to the 2022 season. The visitors totaled just 43 yards on 27 plays in the first half, netting three first downs.

"It was just a lack of execution," Confer said. "We had difficulty executing up front with our pass pro(tection) and run blocking.

"Give them credit. They came out and were very aggressive defensively."

After Bellefonte punted to begin the game, the Crushers marched 60 yards on nine plays. The Crushers converted three third downs on the drive. On third-and-8, Beppler took a jet sweep handoff in motion and sprinted down the right sideline for a 35-yard touchdown. Lukas Conner's extra point made it 7-0 with 3:45 left in the first quarter.

Bellefonte went three-and-out on its ensuing drive. On the punt, McCort-Carroll's Shakile Ferguson returned it 40 yards to the Bellefonte 30, but fumbled.

McCort-Carroll received the ball back early in the second quarter. On the second play, Garrett Farabaugh hit Beppler in stride deep down the field on a go route. Beppler hauled in the pass, broke a tackle at the Bellefonte 10 and ran in for the 57-yard score.

Conner's kick expanded the lead to 14-0 with 11:11 remaining in the first half.

"Brock is a very explosive football player," Smith said. "He's a dangerous runner. He can run, cut, do all those things very explosively."

McCort-Carroll took advantage of a short field on its next possession. Jonathan Delia found paydirt from 26 yards out on a jet sweep on the second play. Conner's kick elevated the lead to 21-0 with 8:10 left.

Crushers defensive back Bentley Bainey collected his fifth interception of the season on a halfback pass and ran it back 24 yards down to the Red Raiders' 15. Conner made a 28-yard field goal as McCort-Carroll led 24-0 at halftime.

The Red Raiders' Jaeden Gabrovsek picked off a Farabaugh pass in the end zone for a touchback.

Three plays later, quarterback Liam Halterman (124 passing yards) scrambled to his right and found Aden Howell behind the McCort-Carroll secondary.

Howell caught the pass and ran it in for a 75-yard touchdown. Halterman's run trimmed the deficit down to 24-8 with 8:32 left in the third quarter.

McCort-Carroll chewed up nearly five minutes of game clock and answered with a nine-play drive to add to its lead. Conner made a 27-yard field goal as the Crushers led 27-8 with 3:37 remaining in the third.

After a Bellefonte punt, McCort-Carroll traveled 53 yards over five plays to expand its lead. After Beppler ripped off a 38-yard run, Delia found paydirt from 4 yards out. McCort-Carroll led 33-8 after the third quarter.

In the fourth, Ferguson picked off a Bellefonte pass to spoil a promising drive.

Bellefonte's Isaac Gall hit Jackson Long for a 6-yard touchdown pass. The conversion run failed to set the final.

