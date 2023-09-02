Big plays push Kutztown High football over York Tech

Sep. 2—Kutztown earned a 42-7 win over York County Tech in a non-league game on Friday night thanks to several big plays.

Safety Ethan Lafferty had a 30-yard interception return touchdown in the first quarter. In the third quarter, Lafferty had an 80-yard touchdown run, linebacker Brenden Ackley scooped up a fumble and ran it 20 yards for a touchdown and running back Eli Schlappich scored on a 37-yard touchdown run.

Backed by those moments, the Cougars (1-1) jumped to a 21-0 lead and cruised to the win. They ran for 251 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries.

The rushing attack was enough to keep the offense going, as Kutztown did not complete a pass in the game. The Cougars had only nine first downs.

Kutztown forced the Spartans to fumble the ball six times and recovered it twice. The Cougars did not turn the ball over in the game.