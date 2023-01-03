Big plays power Penn State’s to Rose Bowl triumph over Utah

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Sean Clifford finished his Penn State career in style on Monday, leading the Nittany Lions to a 35-21 drubbing of Utah in the Rose Bowl.

The game was tied at 14 in the third quarter but Penn State scored the next 21 points.

Nicholas Singleton broke the deadlock with an 87-yard run.

Then, Clifford found KeAndre Lambert on what turned out to be an 88-yard touchdown pass.

The final score came on a short run.

Penn State coach James Franklin symbolically removed Clifford from the game to a huge ovation.

He hugged his brother Liam, a redshirt freshman wide receiver, as he left the field.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

Recommended Stories