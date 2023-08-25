Big plays lead to big opening night for Petoskey football in Ludington

Note: Petoskey head coach Jim Webb was not available following the matchup

LUDINGTON — The amount of playmakers on both sides of the ball for the Petoskey football team entering 2023 have been pretty well documented.

On Thursday night in Ludington, Petoskey head coach Jim Webb finally got to let them loose.

And make plays they did.

From long touchdown passes to rushes offensively, to sacks and interceptions defensively, the Northmen went to work in Ludington. Heck, they even connected on a field field and boomed kickoffs through the back of of the endzone.

That kind of complete night led to a season-opening 32-14 victory for Petoskey over Ludington.

Petoskey running back CJ Hibbler picked up where he left off before going down a season ago, finishing with over 200 yards on the ground against Ludington.

The win over the Orioles comes after the two opened the season a year ago in a 37-31 overtime final in favor of the Orioles, with the Northmen coming up a yard short on a goal line stand.

Much of the Orioles’ focus heading into Thursday night was likely on Northmen stud running back CJ Hibbler heading in, but it was the connection between quarterback Joe McCarthy and wideout Seth Marek that had Petoskey clicking.

The two hooked up on the first three scores of the season for Petoskey, which came from 25, 13 and 51 yards out. Those scores helped build a 22-7 lead after an 8-7 halftime.

That lead was enough for the Northmen to turn to the ground and ride their talented back the rest of the way.

Petoskey's Seth Marek got off to a hot start to his junior season, finishing with five catches for 96 yards and three touchdowns.

After Ludington tightened things up in the fourth, Hibbler broke free down the sidelines for a 44-yard touchdown that delivered the dagger into the Orioles and gave the game it’s final.

Hibbler finished the night with 16 carrels for 201 yards and a touchdown in his his first game back from an injury that had sidelined him last season.

McCarthy finished 7-of-13 passing for 139 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, Marek made five catches for 96 yards and three scores and Brian Pike also had a 39-yard reception.

Defensively, Haden Janes made seven tackles, one for a loss and had two interceptions, Pike had three tackles and an interception and Korbin Sulitis made six tackles, two for a loss and two sacks. Corbin Grebe also made six tackles and Logan LaHaie had five tackles.

Charlie Smith – a starter on the PHS soccer team who missed out on an 8-1 win for the Northmen on the night – also connected on his first career field goal from 33 yards out as well.

