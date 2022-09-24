Big plays deliver Michigan football from dangerous Maryland offense

Michigan football's defense didn't give up a point in the first half of three nonconference games, but there were still questions about its effectiveness entering Big Ten play.

When Maryland ran 27 plays combined on its first three drives Saturday — scoring two field goals and a touchdown — to chew up more than nine minutes of game time, those questions were practically screaming.

Eventually, the Wolverines found answers.

Such as on the fourth drive, when senior captain DJ Turner made a diving interception to halt Maryland's momentum.

Or the middle of the third quarter, when Mike Sainristil broke up a pass intended for Rakim Jarrett to force the Terrapins' third consecutive punt.

Or a key play in the fourth quarter, when the Terrapins were down by one possession and driving: junior R.J. Moten made a one-handed interception to help Michigan escape, 34-27.

"DJ Turner’s interception, I mean that was huge, it was a great, great play," Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. "So was R.J. Moten’s.

"We got the key stops when we needed them.""

A different type of test

Maryland sports a trio of potential professional wide receivers — the 6-foot, 190-pound junior Jarrett, 6-foot, 200-pound junior Jacob Copeland and 6-4, 215-pound senior Dontay Demus Jr. — paired with talented quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.

"We knew coming into this game they were going to be a team that brought a challenge offensively," Sainristil said. "They have a really good quarterback, but when situations like that come up where the defense really has to step up, stick in there and just stay together, that's really our message is just keep fighting, keep making plays when they come and don't give them anything."

Tagovailoa was "slippery," according to Harbaugh. Despite two costly mistakes, the senior kept his composure for most of the game, even after he was knocked out of the game briefly by a hit from behind by Mike Morris in the third quarter.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) celebrates a first down against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

"Taulia was great, getting out of the pocket, extending plays, stepping up in the pocket," Harbaugh said. "A lot of things to learn from there. We were getting past the quarterback a few too many times.

"We had some shots to get him on the ground but he was tough. ... Their receivers were making plays, but so did our guys."

The Wolverines' secondary ultimately proved up to the task.

Not only did they hold Tagovailoa to a season-low 207 yards passing, but the Terrapins' three main receivers combined for only 10 catches and 74 yards. That was due, partly to success on early downs and taking away the run before taking away the pass.

Harbaugh said he felt Maryland had too much success on the ground early; the Terrapins went 4-for-6 on third down conversions of 4 yards or less but were 2-for-8 on all other attempts.

Maryland ran for 63 yards in the first quarter and 65 over the final three combined.

Michigan defensive back R.J. Moten (6) celebrates an interception against Maryland during the second half at the Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Room for improvement

Junior Colson led Michigan's defense with a game-high 13 tackles; Sainristil was next with eight tackles (six solo), including a team-best two tackles-for-loss with one sack.

Sainristil, a converted wide receiver, is tied with Morris for the team lead in sacks (two) in his first year on defense. Was that unexpected?

"No, not really," Sainristil said. "But with the calls we've been having and the way coach (Jesse) Minter has been helping me out with the nickel blitzes, I've just been making sure I make the most of those opportunities and get to the quarterback when I can."

Still, there were struggles. After Blake Corum's game-breaking 47-yard touchdown run put Michigan up 15 late, the Wolverines' defense couldn't get off the field.

It allowed freshman quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. to break free for a 21-yard run on third-and-19, then gave up a touchdown on fourth-and-12 when the defense wasn't completely set.

"There was a few times out there where communication was the best amongst us DBs," Sainristil said. "Getting calls to each other and getting calls to the linebackers like that 2-point conversion play they had late in the game, communication was off there.

"But that’s little things we can clean up in practice."

The Wolverines believe their defense should look better next week despite its first road game this season. Michigan faces Iowa, which entered Saturday with just four touchdowns on offense despite playing only one Power Five team.

But there will be more tests from strong passing attacks teams — Penn State, possibly Michigan State and certainly Ohio State. But the Wolverines have withstood their first taste of adversity.

"We knew we were (going) to get tested," Sainristil said. "They have really good receivers, fast receivers, a couple big body guys — we just knew with the quarterback that they had and the time they had, they were going to test us, throw shots down the field.

"Our linebackers did a great job in zone coverage, so all around, I feel like we did well today, but it can and it will get better."

