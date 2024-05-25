'Big players did not show up' in FA Cup final

[Getty Images]

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton says Manchester City's "big players did not show up" in the FA Cup final.

Pep Guardiola's side failed to defend their title against Erik ten Hag's attacking team who defeated them 2-1.

"Not only is it an FA Cup final but it is also a Manchester derby and they have lost to their biggest rivals," said Sutton on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"It was a game people thought they would win comfortably if they showed up but the big players did not turn up. Kevin de Bruyne had a really flat game, so did Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden - who has been brilliant all season - was slightly off it.

"The credit has to go to Manchester United because of the way they performed. They deserved the win."