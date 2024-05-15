The Big Pickle: Rose Zhang joins the show as she looks to make it a double in Jersey

Nelly Korda didn’t finish off her six-pack while Rose Zhang scored a huge victory at the Cognizant Founders Cup.

Zhang, who turns 21 later this month, closed with a 66 at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, New Jersey, winning her second career title by two over Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom.

She talked with both Grant Boone and Beth Ann Nichols about the win as well as her defense of the Mizuho Americas Cup. Watch the entire show here or listen below.

