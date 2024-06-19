Big Pickle podcast: Who wins the KPMG Women’s PGA? 7-time major champ Juli Inkster joins us to discuss

We’re deep in the heart of major season now and this week marks the third of the women’s golf season as the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington.

Brooke Henderson won here in 2016 and Ruoning Yin is the defending champion, after she was victorious last year at Baltusrol.

On this episode of “The Big Pickle,” Juli Inkster joins our dynamic duo of Beth Ann Nichols and Grant Boone to discuss the big event. Inkster, who won seven majors in total, won consecutive Women’s PGA titles in 1999 and 2000, both at DuPont Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware.

