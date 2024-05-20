Big Pickle podcast: Nelly Korda’s monster 2024 continues with sixth LPGA title in eight starts

Sure, LPGA purses are getting a little bigger so it makes sense that Nelly Korda would be posting a huge season in terms of earnings.

But this big?

With her sixth win in eight starts, Korda, who became the fastest player to reach $2 million in single-season earnings earlier this year, has now earned $2,943,708 in 2024 and $11,880,981 in her career.

Golfweek’s Beth Ann Nichols and Grant Boone of NBC Sports and the Golf Channel have plenty to say about Korda’s accomplishments in this week’s edition of the Big Pickle.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek