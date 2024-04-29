Big Pickle podcast: Grant and Beth Ann breakdown Hannah Green’s dominant run
In this week’s episode of The Big Pickle, Grant Boone and Beth Ann Nichols break down Hannah Green’s dominant run at the JM Eagle LA Championship.
The Aussie, now a five-time winner on the LPGA, shot 66 on Sunday to win by three at Wilshire Country Club, closing with a 66. Her record over the past four years at Wilshire is an astounding 1st-1st-2nd-T3.
