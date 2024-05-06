The Big Pickle: Can Nelly Korda really make it an even half-dozen? We discuss

In this week’s episode of “The Big Pickle”, Golf Channel’s Grant Boone and Golfweek’s Beth Ann Nichols preview Nelly Korda’s quest to make history at the Cognizant Founders Cup. A victory in New Jersey would make Korda, 25, the first player in tour history to win six consecutive starts.

Boone and Nichols put some historical perspective on the potential feat and discuss the buzz that surrounds it, including TV coverage.

They also take a look at some early U.S. Women’s Open qualifying results – who’s in and who’s out.

