‘The Big Pickle’ LPGA podcast hosted by Beth Ann Nichols and Grant Boone debuts with guest Judy Rankin

For years, Grant Boone and Beth Ann Nichols have chatted inside LPGA media centers, sharing insider tidbits about the top tier of women’s professional golf.

Boone, who has been on-air for more than two decades and now handles LPGA play-by-play for NBC Sports and Golf Channel, has come to trust Nichols as a confidante, knowing he could bounce ideas off his friend when needed.

And Nichols, the first female president of the Golf Writers Association of America and a longtime Golfweek senior writer who is the only full-time independent LPGA beat writer, has done the same.

So, why not get two of the most important voices on the LPGA beat together?

That was the thought behind Golfweek’s newest venture, “The Big Pickle,” which will run on our YouTube channel as well as all podcast platforms.

Once a month, Boone and Nichols will dig deep into the women’s game, welcoming some of the top names to speak their minds about the direction of the LPGA and the season’s finest moments. For the podcast’s debut, World Golf Hall of Famer Judy Rankin hopped on with the duo, discussing this week’s first major of the year, the Chevron Championship, as well as Nelly Korda’s incredible run.

Aside from the monthly deep dive, on other weeks Grant and Beth Ann will drop an audio-only “Emergency Nine,” a 9-minute recap of the weekend’s events, to keep listeners up on what’s shaking inside the LPGA ropes.

As for the name? Grant and Beth Ann will have to divulge that info.

Subscribe, comment and tell a friend. As the women’s game continues to gain momentum, “The Big Pickle” will be sure to keep you informed, enlightened and entertained on everything LPGA.

How to listen

Click here for the Omny podcast

Click here for Apple podcasts

Click here for Spotify

