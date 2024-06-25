Big payroll questions dominate talk with Timberwolves, Wild and Twins

Introduction: Host Michael Rand looks at the 14 coaches in Timberwolves history and has a hard time complaining much about current coach Chris Finch, who just signed an extension Monday that will keep him in Minnesota for the next four seasons. It's a coaching list filled with forgettable seasons. Finch, on the other hand, has built something very good here.

7:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins Rand for a look at the payroll questions facing the Wolves and Wild as well as what both teams might do in their respective drafts this week. Plus a dissection of the Twins near the midpoint of their season.

35:00: Florida denies Edmonton's chance at history.

