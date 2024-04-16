'It's a big opportunity for us and it's on the biggest stage'

[PA Media]

Leandro Trossard is confident Arsenal can produce a positive reaction to their Premier League loss to Aston Villa when they face Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

The Gunners were top of the table before the most recent round of matches, but Sunday's 2-0 home defeat handed the advantage in the title race to Manchester City, who now lead both Arsenal and Liverpool by two points.

"Everyone is ready, we can use this game as a reaction," winger Trossard, whose side drew 2-2 in their home leg against Bayern last week, told a news conference.

"It's a big opportunity for us and it's on the biggest stage. Everyone wants to show what we're capable of and there's no better way to do it than on Wednesday."

Asked if anyone writing off their Premier League chances would give the team extra motivation, he added: "I don't think we need anyone to motivate us. Our group is experienced enough to deal with those kinds of situations, we had it last year as well, and everyone still believes. We're still tight. There are six games left in the Premier League and we want to win them all."

Trossard has scored five goals in the Champions League this season, including one that helped Arsenal progress through their last-16 tie against Porto.

His equaliser in the first leg against Bayern at Emirates Stadium was one of six among his tally of 13 goals for Arsenal this term that have come as a substitute.

The Belgium international said: "I think I've done it [contributed to the team] both from the start and as an impact [sub].

"Obviously it's nice that you can bring that to the team - even when you're on the bench, you can come in and help the team to get goals. That's nice for me but I think I can do either. I'm always ready to help the team as a sub or as a starter."