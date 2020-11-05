Big opportunity awaits Packers RB Dexter Williams on Thursday Night Football

Difficult situations create unique opportunities, and arguably no player has a better opportunity on Thursday night than Green Bay Packers running back Dexter Williams.

Aaron Jones might not play against the San Francisco 49ers, and even if he does, he might only be a situational player. Jamaal Williams and A.J. Dillon are on the COVID-19 reserve list and won’t play.

Dexter Williams, a sixth-round pick in 2019 and a practice squad player to start his second season, could easily be the lead back for the Packers on Thursday night, especially if coach Matt LaFleur wants to keep Tyler Ervin in a more specialized role as the fly-motion and gadget receiver player.

Dexter Williams has just five career carries in the NFL, but the Packers liked him coming out of Notre Dame and he has an attractive blend of size and explosiveness.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said the young running back is “more settled” and “more confident” in his second season.

“I love Dex,” Rodgers said, via the team’s official site. “Dex has a really good attitude. He’s done a nice job of growing up in the offense and feeling more comfortable with the checks and his responsibilities in pass blocking and route running.”

This is the opportunity for Dexter Williams to prove he can be more than a depth player within LaFleur’s scheme, which should be perfect for a one-cut runner with some burst like the former Notre Dame star.

Kyle Shanahan’s offense in San Francisco has turned a bunch of explosive runners into productive players. It’s possible LaFleur’s could do the same.

The key, as Rodgers noted, will be Dexter Williams’ ability in pass protection and as a receiver. Both areas put him in LaFleur’s doghouse last season. He needs improvements across the board before he can even think about being a starting-level running back in the NFL, but now is the perfect time to show he’s made meaningful progress.

And his performance on Thursday night could have future consequences.

The Packers won’t make sweeping personnel decisions based on one game, but if Dexter Williams can show GM Brian Gutekunst he’s a player and part of the team’s future at running back, it might make decisions easier at the position this offseason when the Packers have to decide on the futures of both Jones and Jamaal Williams.

The Packers protected Dexter Williams on the practice squad this week. He is expected to be elevated – either by promotion to the active roster or through a one-week elevation – before Thursday night’s kickoff.

