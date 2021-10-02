‘Big One’ hits late at Talladega for the NASCAR Xfinity Series

Associated Press

Bo Nix ducked, dodged and danced away from pressure until he wore LSU out and left the field celebrating Auburn's first triumph in Death Valley in more than two decades. Nix passed for a touchdown and ran for a score and Jarquez Hunter scored on a 1-yard run with 3:11 to give No. 22 Auburn its first lead in a 24-19 victory over LSU on Saturday night. It was a determined response by Nix after having doubt cast on his status as full-time starter just a weekend earlier, when he was pulled in favor of LSU transfer quarterback TJ Finley for the second half of Auburn's comeback win over Georgia State.