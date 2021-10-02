‘Big One’ hits late at Talladega for the NASCAR Xfinity Series
'Big One' hits late at Talladega Superspeedway for the NASCAR Xfinity Series as Brett Moffitt gets into Noah Gragson at the front of the pack.
Brandon Brown celebrated his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win Saturday at Talladega with his father after a journey they started nearly 20 years ago.
Due to darkness, the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway called official and Brandon Brown gets his first career win.
Sam Mayer and AJ Allmendinger get caught up in an early wreck at Talladega Superspeedway in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race.
John Hunter Nemechek breaks down his race and the Camping World Truck Series finish at Talladega while also getting some frustrated words from Matt Crafton.
TALLADEGA, Ala. — AJ Allmendinger, the regular-season champion in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, was sidelined by a Stage 1 crash in Saturday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway. RELATED: See photos from the weekend | Talladega weekend schedule Allmendinger’s No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet was swept up along with the No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevy of Sam […]
TALLADEGA, Ala. — The NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs field wound up split at Talladega Superspeedway. Half of the Round of 12 finished within the top 10 when the race was called early with six laps remaining in the 113-lap event due to darkness. The other half was recorded a lap down, and then five of […]
Brown sobbed over his team radio as he thanked his father after the race.
NASCAR fans, get ready for a different type of a racing in a different type of gaming arena. NASCAR will make its debut in ZED RUN, a popular NFT horse-racing game, on Oct. 3 to coincide with the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race at Talladega Superspeedway. A new NASCAR Stakes race track replete with plenty […]
Talladega results: Here is how the field finished behind Brandon Brown in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega and the driver points.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue Sunday with a critical second round race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET, NBC). Here's what you need to know.