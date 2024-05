ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Every Friday, on Good Day Virginia is all about fish! This week, a group of anglers are in the spotlight for their catches.

Seeing Red! Well, Mike Amato hooked a Big Ol’ redfish while fishing near Little River in South Carolina. It was 30 inches long and released back in the waters.

Out of the salty and into the fresh! Justin and Colten Manning, and Gary Whitlock tangled with catfish at Smith Mountain Lake. One of the cats weighed 25 lbs!

Last up, while cruising on the New River, Chase Bowman with New River Charters and his client netted an absolute monster musky. The fish was 52 inches long!

