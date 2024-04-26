Big Ol’ Fish April 26, 2024: Jessica Dillon, James Clayton, & Kevin Bugg

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — From Ohio to Carroll County, anglers are showing off their Big Ol’ Fish!

Two are better than one! Kevin Buggs, of Kernersville, North Carolina boated two striped bass at Smith Mountain Lake.

James Clayton, of Galion, Ohio, was getting into the big fish action! He caught a nice channel catfish. His dad, Mark, shared this photo with us. They live in Ohio and follow Outdoors Bound online!

Jessica Dillion’s husband shared a picture of her holding a rainbow trout. She reeled in this catch while fishing on Little Reed Creek, near Hillsville. The trout was 21.5 inches long.

