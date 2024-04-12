Advertisement

Big Ol’ Fish April 12, 2024: Dana Armentrout, Marissa & Eli Willard, & Mike Knippenberg

George Noleff
·1 min read

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Who doesn’t love catching a Big Ol’ Fish!?

    Dana Armentrout hooked this big striper while fishing on the Rappahannock. It was almost four feet long!
    More Big Ol’ Fish are on the way! This time, it is double the fun with Eli Willard, shown in the picture above, and Marissa Willard. The two went fishing with Captain Johnny Mathena and Patriot Fishing Charters.
    Marissa, shown in the picture above, and Eli were fishing with their families when they reeled in these beauties.
    Sailing all the way from Ohio, Mike Knippenberg hooked a walleye. He follows Outdoors Bound online and is showing off some skills of his own. (Photo Courtesy: Mike Knippenberg)

