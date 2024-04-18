Big Ol’ Ballpark Fair to kick off with Trash Pandas’ games next week

MADISON, Ala (WHNT) — The Big Ol’ Ballpark Fair is heading back to Madison starting next week, and this year, it will cross over with four Rocket City Trash Pandas games.

The Big Ol’ Ballpark Fair will run from April 25 to May 5, meaning this year’s fair will also coincide with the Trash Pandas taking on the Tennesse Smokies from April 25-28.

With both events happening at once, the Trash Pandas have released a special parking plan for game days during the fair. The team said from April 25 to April 28, free designated parking for the fair will be at Hexagon on Intergraph Way in Madison, less than two miles away from the field.

People intending only to visit the fair are encouraged to park there, where shuttle buses will be running continuously to take them back and forth to Toyota Field. The team said those being dropped off directly at the fair can do so at the intersection of Town Madison Boulevard and Stadium Way.

For the remainder of the fair dates parking will be $10 per vehicle at Toyota Field. There will not be parking at Hexagon on those days.

Those fans with tickets to Trash Pandas games on those nights will also get free admission to the fair, though fairgoers will still need to buy tickets to the game.

The schedule for April 25 through April 28 is as follows:

Thursday, April 25: Trash Pandas vs. Smokies – Gates open at 5 p.m. for Happy Hour, first pitch at 6:35 p.m.; Big Ol’ Ballpark Fair open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, April 26: Trash Pandas vs. Smokies – Gates open at 5:30 p.m., first pitch at 6:35 p.m., postgame fireworks; Big Ol’ Ballpark Fair open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 27: Trash Pandas vs. Smokies – Gates open at 5:30 p.m., first pitch at 6:35 p.m., postgame fireworks; Big Ol’ Ballpark Fair open from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 28: Trash Pandas vs. Smokies – Gates open at 1:30 p.m., first pitch at 2:35 p.m.; Big Ol’ Ballpark Fair open from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Big Ol’ Ballpark Fair Features 30 rides and plenty of games and activities at Toyota Field. New this year is the Dominguez Circus, a third and fourth-generation circus family that has appeared on America’s Got Talent. The sea lion splash show will also return this year.

Nightly specials such as Mommy Monday and free admission for students on Tuesdays will also return this year.

For more information, you can visit the team’s website here.

