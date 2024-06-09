Big offense powers Parkston to home Legion win over Winner/Colome

Jun. 9—PARKSTON, S.D. — A big effort at the plate powered Parkston to a 15-0, four-inning win in American Legion baseball on Saturday over Winner/Colome.

After a scoreless first inning, Parkston scored four runs in the second inning, nine times in the third and twice in the fourth to force the use of the 15-run rule. Parkston outhit Winner/Colome 10-1 in the game, while benefiting from seven walks.

For Parkston, Luke Bormann had three hits and drove in three runs, Kaden Holzbauer had three RBIs and two hits, while Brody Boettcher had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Kash Neugebauer had a double and scored three times and Brayden Jervik had two stolen bases. Carter Sommer was the winning pitcher, with one hit allowed and eight strikeouts in four innings of work.

Aiden Barfuss had the lone hit for Winner/Colome and was the losing pitcher with five hits and 10 runs (eight earned) in 2 1/3 innings of work. Zac Olson recorded four outs in relief for Winner/Colome.

Parkston (1-1) plays at Wagner on Tuesday, June 11. Winner/Colome (2-1) hosts Valentine (Neb.) on Wednesday, June 12.