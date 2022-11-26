Big Noon Kickoff makes their picks between Ohio State and Michigan

The Big Game has already kicked off and the Ohio State Buckeyes are driving down the field, but it is still interesting to know that every major pre-game show was in Columbus, Ohio, this morning, and the crew at Big Noon Kickoff was set up outside of the Horseshoe.

This is always my favorite pre-game show and it features memorable stars such as former USC teammates Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush as well as Ohio native and former Notre Dame star, Brady Quinn. They also feature two memorable stars from the rivalry itself in former coach, Urban Meyer, and former Michigan man and Heisman Trophy Winner, Charles Woodson.

The crew was consistent with their picks, all selecting the Ohio State Buckeyes to earn the big win, but Charles Woodson, who was seen hugging current Wolverine players, couldn’t help himself and selected the Wolverines.

