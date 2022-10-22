Big Noon Kickoff crew makes College Football Playoff predictions

The college football season is about halfway over but all eyes are on the College Football Playoff for programs like Ohio State. And when it comes to projecting and predicting the four teams that will get into the party, everyone has an opinion (hey, we do too).

But if you are a fan of all things scarlet and gray, we’re going to guess that you like to watch Urban Meyer and the Big Noon Kickoff show as opposed to ESPN’s College GameDay. Not to knock on Kirk Herbstreit and company but OSU fans seem to be partial to Fox.

If that’s the case — and even if it’s not — the crew on Fox made their picks for which four teams will make the CFP when the curtain falls on the regular season. Here is what Meyer, Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, and Brady Quinn each picked to pay for trophies and confetti.

Reggie Bush

Reggie Bush speaks during the Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff football pregame show before Iowa hosts Michigan, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

College Football Playoff Picks

Ohio State

Alabama

Clemson

Georgia

Matt Leinart

Nov 29, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Matt Leinart attends a press conference to introduce Riley as Southern California Trojans head coach at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Playoff Picks

Tennesee

Ohio State

Clemson

Georgia

Brady Quinn

Brady Quinn speaks during the Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff NCAA football pregame show, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Pentacrest in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

College Football Playoff Picks

Ohio State

Alabama

Clemson

Michigan

Urban Meyer

WATCH: Urban Meyer expertly breaks down the Ohio State passing game

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Former football head coach Urban Meyer on the sidelines of Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Playoff Picks

Ohio State

Georgia

Tennessee

UCLA

