Big night for Tampa Bay sports fans

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Thursday was a big night for sports in the Tampa Bay area.

The Tampa Bay Lightning took on the Florida Panthers in game three of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Bolts fell to the panthers with a final score of 5-3.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also made their first-round draft pick. They were number 26 in the draft and have 7 total picks.

Graham Barton, Center, from Duke, was the first-round draft pick for the Bucs.

The Bolts nation is sad after this loss, but said they are still proud of the team and will root for them on Saturday.

Before the Bolts’ game, the energy was electric from the crowd.

“We’re home, baby, we are home! The Tampa Bay Lightning is home, go Bolts!” Amy Gallasteguy said.

“We’re ready to show that we own Florida, we own Florida! We run it here, Tampa Bay!” shouted a big group of fans.

Some of the fans said they have been cheering for the team for decades.

“I am the top fan, I’m the loudest person in this arena every time I get in there,” Gallasteguy said.

Fans were hopeful that playing at home would help turn the luck in their favor.

“We’re at home now, we’ve been down two before in the first round, so we’ll be alright,” another fan said.

“It’s a great environment and great community, look around, these are our people!” shouted a group.

At the same time, over at Raymond James Stadium, fans got ready as the Bucs made their first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

“I think it looks like we’re going for defensive player, maybe a defensive end, or something like that,” Brandon Lee Wagner said, before the team selected Barton. “It seems like a good pick, I’m sure they’ll make whoever they go with a good pick, a good addition to the team.”

“I think we kept a lot of the key players, which is a good thing, and I think if we build off of that, we can do beautiful things, like a Superbowl win,” Arden Dittmer said.

The Bucs will make seven picks in the draft.

“I’m looking forward to it, it’s a nice little preview before the season,” Wagner said.

“We’ll be alright, it’s one of those things where you have to go with what you need and whoever’s available. So, I believe we’re going to do good,” Dittmer said.

Both Bucs and Bolts fans said cheering for their teams is a family tradition.

“I was rooting for the Lightning in diapers, I mean, it’s just something that came naturally,” a fan said.

A tradition that some have passed to their grandchildren.

“Huge, everything they have is hockey. They get jerseys for Christmas, they know all the players names, all of the players’ names, and numbers,” a pair of grandmothers at the game said.

