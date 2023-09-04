Big night from Jaydon Smith plus other top performers from Week 2 of high school football

A look at some of the top performances from the Coastal Bend after Week 2 of the high school football season.

Miller's Trevor Long passed for 447 yards and three touchdowns in the Bucs' win against El Campo.

Sinton's Triston Handson passed for 168 yards and three touchdowns in a win against Rockport-Fulton.

San Diego's Jayden Lozano completed 10 of 12 passes for 134 yards and one touchdown in a win against Kingsville.

JJ Acosta passed for 284 yards and two touchdowns to lead Taft against Mathis.

Agua Dulce quarterback Lane Ranly completed nine passes for 121 yards and a touchdown against Freer.

Calallen's Sebastian Dennis caught six passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns in the Wildcats' win against Mexico's Lomas Verse.

Annapolis Christian Academy quarterback Chuck Brushe passed for 108 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a touchdown in a win against Benavides.

London's Alexander Manning completed nine passes for 105 yards and a touchdown against Refugio.

Beeville's Seth Gutierrez recorded an interception and ran it back 100 yards for a touchdown in a win against Orange Grove.

Falfurrias' quarterback Marcos Gonzalez completed 14 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns against Hebbronville.

Orange Grove quarterback Logan Rodriguez passed for 256 yards and three touchdowns against Beeville.

Ingleside's Aidan Jakobsohn completed 15 passes for 313 yards and five touchdowns in a win against Aransas Pass.

Three Rivers quarterback Caden Soliz was 10 of 12 for 188 yards passing and a touchdown and ran for 80 yards and a touchdown in a win against Nixon-Smiley.

Veterans Memorial quarterback Billy White III passed for 223 yards and three touchdowns in a win against Alice.

Veterans Memorial's Luke Johnson had two interceptions on defense and caught a 77-yard touchdown pass in a win against Alice.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Here are the top performers from Week 2 of the high school football season