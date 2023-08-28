Big night from Claude's Jayden Blanford and top football performers from Texas Panhandle

Week one of the high school football season is in the books. It's time to look back on who some of the best of the best were.

Coltyn Fulton, Tascosa

Ran for 130 yards and passed for 120 against Palo Duro.

Darien Lewis, Palo Duro

Ran for 104 yards and a touchdown against Tascosa.

Pake Babbs, Gruver

Had four sacks and three additional pressures against Sanford-Fritch.

Jayden Blanford, Holden Tice and Braygon Conrad, Claude

Blanford ran for 147 yards and two touchdowns while putting up three tackles against Roby. Conrad ran for 130 yards and a score while hauling in three catches for 54 yards and a score. Holden Tice added three passing touchdowns.

Josue Licon, Stratford

Had 123 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries against Spearman.

Jordi Hernandez, King Tallant and Reid Macon, West Plains

Hernandez had 173 yards rushing and a touchdown, Tallant had 11 catches for 101 yards and three touchdowns while Macon threw four touchdowns with 358 yards. Kyron Wooten had two catches for 102 yards and a score while Crockett Henry had 13 tackles.

Cutter Hodges, Happy

Had 10 tackles on defense and two rushing touchdowns on offense.

Aden Woodard and Ryan Cox, Wildorado

Woodard had 346 yards and six touchdowns, a 75-yard kickoff return touchdown, and 16 total tackles. Cox had three touchdowns on nine completions and seven tackles.

Zay Reyes, Kress

Had 148 yards and a touchdown rushing while compiling 11 tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception on defense.

Luke Leisher and Broxton Robinson, Panhandle

Leisher had three sacks against Clarendon while Robinson rushed for 102 yards, ran for a score and threw another.

Brylyn Lopez and Kalub Ramirez, Hereford

Lopez ran for 155 yards and had two total touchdowns. Ramirez passed for three touchdowns.

Lleyton Brown, Caprock

Brown threw three touchdowns passes against Hereford.

Kobe Sims, Childress

Had a tackle for a loss and two forced fumbles against Abernathy.

Philip Cook, Rodney Holmes and Braxton Allen, Shamrock

Cook passed for 236 yards and two touchdowns against Sundown. Holmes had 12 catches for 103 yards and a score, returned a kick 85 yards for a touchdowns and had seven tackles. Allen had seven catches for 106 yards and a touchdown and added five tackles, one interception and a blocked kick.

Jonathan Armstrong, Corey Stancell and Jackson Wilbourn, Farwell

Armstrong ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns while passing for 196 yards and another score. Stancell ran for 134 yards, three touchdowns and a sack on defense. Wilbourn led the defense with nine tackles and had five catches for 93 yards and a touchdown.

Camren Cavalier, Luke Flowers, Wyatt Davis and Kaden Crooks, Canadian

Cavalier went 11-of-13 for 272 yards with five touchdowns while rushing for another score and 52 yards on two attempts. Flowers had five catches for 159 yards and three touchdowns. Crooks had eight carries with 102 yards and a score. Davis had 13 tackles, two for a loss and forced a fumble.

Dawson Jaco and Tanner Adams, Bushland

Jaco threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns with Adams hauling in six catches for 136 yards and a score against West Plains.

Kyler Read and Alex Penton, Dalhart

Read ran for 107 yards and three scores while tossing another. Penton had 12 tackles, two for a loss and a sack. Jaco ran for a score as well.

Cooper Smith, Bryant Hill and Bryce Lynn, Pampa

Smith had 14 tackles, four for a loss and a pass breakup. Hill threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns while Lynn hauled in four catches for 166 yards and three scores.

Cayde Winters, West Texas

Winters ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns on six carries and threw for a third against Hale Center.

Brodie Weathers, White Deer

Had seven tackles and an interception on defense, ran for 63 yards and a touchdown and passed for two touchdowns on offense against Groom.

Braylon Tarver, Wellington

Threw a 56-yard touchdown pass, ran for 22 yards on two attempts and caught two passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

Braden Brorman, Vega

Ran for 77 yards, caught five passes for 66 yards and scored two touchdowns against Bovina.

Daniel Herrera, Bovina

Scored three touchdowns against Vega.

Arnoldo Hernandez, Dumas

Had four tackles and a sack against Lubbock Cooper.

Pius Vokes, Amarillo High

Ran for 87 yards and a touchdown against Midland Legacy.

Boston Bell and Casen Bice, Canyon

Bell was 13-of-19 passing for three touchdowns. Bice had 10 tackles, four for a loss, a sack and four additional hurries.

Jace Downs and KJ Jennings, Borger

Downs had 10 tackles and a pass breakup. Jennings ran for 84 yards and two touchdowns while passing for 133.

Armando Lujan, Dawson Bennett and Kagan Davis, Sunray

Lujan went 26-of-38 for 338 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for another score. Bennett hauled in seven catches for 108 yards and four touchdowns. Davis had six catches for 69 yards and a score, but also had two interceptions and a forced fumble on defense.

Haiden Thompson, Preston Thelon and Evan Kelly, Miami

Kelly had five tackles for a loss and two sacks, Thelon had four for a loss and two sacks, and Thompson scored five touchdowns.

Elyes Torres, Highland Park

Ran for two touchdowns and 97 yards on four carries, hauled in four catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns, had 11 tackles with an interception and a PBU, and had 101 return yards.

Julian Cervantes, Perryton

Went 14-of-18 for 125 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 162 yards and two touchdowns.

