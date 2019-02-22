Big news for Patriots, as Devin McCourty says he'll be back for 2019 season

Before Super Bowl LIII, New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty wouldn’t shoot down the idea of retiring if the Patriots won.

No matter how serious he was about walking away, it sent a jolt through the Patriots. It turns out, there’s nothing to worry about. McCourty told the Sports Spectrum Podcast he’ll be back for the 2019 season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I’m gonna play,” McCourty said, via NBC Boston.

As the Patriots think about winning yet another Super Bowl, that’s a big piece.

Devin McCourty’s return big for Patriots

As it turned out, a little break after the season was all McCourty needed to refocus on coming back for a 10th season.

“I think once you get a chance to step away for a couple weeks now, you’re like, ‘Yeah, man, I still do want to be around these other young guys that come in,’” McCourty told the Sports Spectrum Podcast, via NBC Boston.

While Rob Gronkowski’s future is the biggest question for the Patriots this offseason, McCourty’s future wasn’t far behind. McCourty is a versatile, smart safety who allows the Patriots to give multiple looks on defense because he is a playmaker on the back end.

Patriots will be contenders again

New England will be considered a favorite to win another Super Bowl, though they have some things to address this offseason.

Defensive end Trey Flowers will be one of the biggest free agents on the market. Gronkowski’s return would help. They’ll have to keep developing young talent to go with their key veterans.

But the return of McCourty is a good sign. The 2010 first-round pick has made a couple of Pro Bowls, and that probably doesn’t do justice to his value to the Patriots. With his return, New England has one fewer thing to worry about this offseason.

Patriots free safety Devin McCourty, right, greets fans following the football team’s arrival at Gillette Stadium after Super Bowl LIII. (AP)

Story continues

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Jim Boeheim unlikely to face charges after fatal accident

• How Zion’s shoe mishap hurts Nike

• MLB video game makes girl ‘mad and upset’

• College coach accused of stealing underwear



– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!



Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts