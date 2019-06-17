Do big NCAA Tourney runs affect the recruitment of top players?

2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

Courtesy of USA Basketball

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Some of the top players from around the country were on hand to compete at the NBPA Top 100 camp this weekend. Rivals.com caught up with a handful of players and asked a few different questions surrounding their entire recruiting experience.

With the Top 100 camp taking place at the University of Virginia, which won its first hoops national title in April, we asked players how closely they watch the tournament and does a success influence their recruitment?

"I went out to the Final Four and that was crazy. Just to watch teams and see what it takes to get that far. If a team is getting to the tournament every year or every other year, then of course I’m going to take note of that." - Michael Foster





"I watch the teams in the tournament closely. Mostly I’ll watch how the offenses play and how the coaches are on the floor. It’s definitely nice to keep watching teams that win over and over because you get a better feel for the program and how the team operates." - B.J. Boston





"It doesn’t really affect my recruitment. I just like watching all the games and all the teams and it’s good basketball. I’m not sitting there and thinking, ‘oh if I go here, it will be this and this.’ I just enjoy the tournament." - Moussa Diabate





