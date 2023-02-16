Big Nate announces Patrick Mahomes as MVP of Super Bowl LVII 'NFL Slimetime'

Aaron Rodgers used his time on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday to call out the media over reports around his upcoming darkness retreat.
Derek Carr is on the open market after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders. What other NFL franchises make sense for the 31-year-old QB?
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after his team shook off a 10-point halftime deficit to win Super Bowl LVII that the longer halftime helped. Reid said that he had the time to first sit down with his assistant coaches to talk about how they needed to adjust while the players took a break, and after [more]
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes led his side to glory against the Philadelphia Eagles
This was a great example of how well quarterback Patrick Mahomes and center Creed Humphrey work together for the Chiefs.
The 2023 NFL head coaching cycle is over. Let's look at which teams might have a head coaching vacancy to fill this time next year.
Derek Carr is gone, after nine years. So who will be this year’s quarterback of the Raiders? Coach Josh McDaniels has plenty of choices. It makes sense to keep eyes on someone with whom McDaniels has worked in the past, in addition to any rookies to whom he may take a shine. The top candidates [more]
NFL.com released a new mock draft, and it has Ryan Poles working the phones like crazy with three first-round trades.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was feeling serious pain as this mic’d-up video from Super Bowl LVII shows.
One of the biggest decisions that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni faced in Super Bowl LVII came on a fourth-and-six from the Chiefs’ 15-yard-line with the Eagles up 24-21 late in the third quarter. Sirianni had gone for it on a fourth down in field goal range a few plays earlier and he did it [more]
Hall of Famer Deion Sanders used to think Joe Montana was the GOAT. But after watching Tom Brady's amazing career unfold, he's changed his mind. Sanders recently revealed why he switched.
The Eagles were beat on nearly identical plays by the Chiefs, who saw Doug Pederson's play work earlier in the season. By Dave Zangaro
Ohio State was scheduled to travel to Washington in 2024 before hosting the return game in 2025.
Ohio State seems to be getting more than just a quarterback in Lincoln Kienholz.
Dobler played 10 years in the NFL for the Cardinals, Saints and Bills.
Jalen Hurts is about to get paid - like, PAID - and he's going to be worth it, but it'll present the Eagles with a new set of problems. By Adam Hermann
Chris Simms believes Brock Purdy has a clear edge over Trey Lance in the battle for the 49ers' starting quarterback position in 2023.
Bradberry's holding penalty effectively handed the Chiefs a Super Bowl title. They don't seem keen on letting him forget it.
After Trice died, a letter he wrote, segregated in a hotel room the night before the fatal game, was found. "The honor of my race (is) at stake."
Investigative reporter and former sports broadcaster Lisa Guerrero is on The Rush, chatting with Minty about sexism in the sports world, her claims of racism pertaining to a wrongful termination lawsuit she won against Robert and Jonathan Kraft after being fired by the New England Patriots, which ‘bad guys’ we should watch out for in sports and Lisa reveals the bravest moment she witnessed in person during her sports broadcasting career. Plus, check out Lisa’s new memoir, “Warrior: My Path to Being Brave.”