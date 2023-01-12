Big Nate announces Nyheim Hines as MVP of Week 18 'NFL Slimetime'

Associated Press

Mike LaFleur is out as offensive coordinator of the New York Jets after two disappointing and mostly non-productive seasons on offense, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. LaFleur's future with the team was uncertain after Zach Wilson struggled mightily in his second season and the offense was among the worst in the NFL for two straight years. There was increasing speculation LaFleur could be on the way out after Robert Saleh's Jets finished 7-10 with a season-ending six-game losing streak.