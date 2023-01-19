Big Nate announces Daniel Jones as MVP of Super Wild Card Weekend 'NFL Slimetime'
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is the 2022 Super Wild Card Weekend Nickelodeon MVP.
SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes and Michelle Margaux join us from the Giants practice facility ahead of their playoff matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night. Connor breaks down what the difference will be between facing the Eagles defense and the Vikings defense.
Jim Schwartz believes all players should be coached the same.
LaDainian Tomlinson. Derrick Henry. Big names have been drafted with picks accrued from trading out of the No. 1 spot. Of course, the Bears would have to hit on those — and it's not like teams that trade up haven't benefited, either.
Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame coach-turned-NFL analyst for NBC Sports Football Night in America Tony Dungy broke down why he believes the 49ers will come out on top over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
The Dallas Cowboys will play the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. Who do national experts think will win?
Sean McVay announced Friday that he was returning as the Rams head coach for 2023. “I don’t want to run away from adversity; I want to run through it,” McVay said. It came several days after McVay told his staff that, with his future uncertain, he would allow them to pursue other opportunities. Hopefully, several [more]
The Chargers fired former head coach Anthony Lynn after the team finished the 2020 season 7-9, which gave him a 33-31 record over four seasons. After a brief stint as the Lions’ offensive coordinator last year, Lynn landed with the 49ers in 2022 as the club’s assistant head coach and running backs coach. San Francisco [more]
The 49ers' future at quarterback, defensive concerns and Kyle Shanahan's game plan are all touched on in this week's edition of 49ers Overreactions.
The 49ers' latest injury report includes big updates from Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.
Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy recently interviewed for the Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching job.
Several teams that missed the playoffs made changes to their coaching staff last week, but there’s been no word of any changes out of Pittsburgh. Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com reports that any coaching moves with the Steelers are on hold for the time being. The reason why things are on hold is that head coach [more]
The Houston Texans work out a deal with the Chicago Bears to regain No. 1 overall in the latest @The33rdTeamFB mock draft.
The Dallas Cowboys will face the No. 2-seeded 49ers this Sunday on a short week of rest.
Remember when the Dolphins made a backdoor attempt to put together a quarterback/coach dream team of Brady and Sean Payton? It could happen in Tampa.
Kentucky basketball player makes classy gesture; Tom Izzo rings up John Calipari; Cincinnati Bengals concerns and more notes.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes his quarterback Dak Prescott can give the 49ers a run for their money -- literally.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Divisional Round weekend Jacksonville at Kansas City, New York at Philadelphia, Cincinnati at Buffalo, Dallas at San Francisco
Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was limited on Wednesday. That and more from the latest injury report. By Dave Zangaro
Even for an all-time great such as Tom Brady, the magic had to eventually run out. In Monday's playoff loss to the Cowboys, that much was clear.
Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Playoffs NFC Divisional Round game preview and breakdown for the game on Sunday, January 22