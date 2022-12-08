Big Nate announces the 49ers defense as MVP of Week 13 'NFL Slimetime'
The San Francisco 49ers defense is the Nickelodeon MVP of Week 13, 2022.
The San Francisco 49ers defense is the Nickelodeon MVP of Week 13, 2022.
One of the top offensive weapons in college football is making the leap to the next level
The Cardinals can potentially be bumped from contention in the NFC West and in the NFC playoff picture in Week 14.
Four Verts topics include: We shouldn't gift-wrap the MVP trophy to Patrick Mahomes just yet. And Georgia has another defensive star projected to do damage in the NFL.
Safe to say this season hasn’t gone as planned for the Broncos and their fans.
No one wanted to talk about why the Cowboys starting running back was benched Sunday against the Colts. It turned out revealing something about this team.
Sanders, an NFL legend, accepted Colorado’s head coaching job last weekend. Now he’s trying to flip the Tigers’ top 2023 recruit.
Former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson was fired on Tuesday. Here are some points that led to his demise.
The Carolina Panthers waived former starting quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday. He was claimed by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on Jordan Love's fifth-year option: "I think from our end of it, we’ve seen what we need to see.”
Jimmy Garoppolo will not require surgery on his foot as originally anticipated, and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan clarified what this means for his potential return.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo might not be heading to injured reserve, after all.
Looking at mock drafts for the Chicago Bears from the national perspective.
ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay reported that’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba is healthy enough to play in the College Football Playoff.
Jim Leonhard, who played four seasons at UW and has been a member of the coaching staff for seven seasons, has decided his heart remains in Madison.
ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan says why he was blown away by how Brock Purdy performed in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.
The 49ers didn't take long to find a new backup quarterback for rookie Brock Purdy.
Jeff Brohm's departure opens up Purdue football's head coaching job. Here is a list of names Purdue could consider to succeed him.
In a three-round mock draft, we look at what could happen if the Bears select Alabama defensive end Will Anderson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Badgers have their next offensive coordinator per reports
The fallout from the highly-criticized Las Vegas Invitational, which included IU, continues.