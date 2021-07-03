Big names Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry flounder in Irish Open; Lucas Herbert still leads

A power-packed field was lined up for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open this week, but most of the recognizable names aren’t having much of an impact as the tournament heads into its final round.

Rory McIlroy, who shot a 67 during Friday’s second round at Mount Juliet Estate in Kilkenny, Ireland, fell back during the third round, shooting a 1-over 73 to fall 11 shots off the lead heading into the final day.

McIlroy carded a pair of double-bogeys on Saturday, including one on the 16th hole that pushed him well out of contention.

Shane Lowry didn’t fare any better on Saturday, as his 74 dropped him to a dozen shots behind leader Lucas Herbert. And the Australian, who won the 2020 Omega Dubai Desert Classic, limped home with a 37 on the back nine, although he still maintains a one-stroke lead over Johannes Veerman.

The biggest mover on Saturday was Justin Harding, who had an eagle on No. 17 and a birdie on 18 to close within three shots of the lead.

Other big names who don’t have much chance of catching the leaders include Tommy Fleetwood (six behind Herbert), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (eight back), Martin Kaymer (nine back), and Graeme McDowell (10 back).