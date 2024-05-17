'Big money for the army' - UA's Berinchyk talks all-star charity fight vs Loma ahead of weekend title fight

Denys Berinchyk

Ukraine's Denys Berinchyk, who will fight for the WBO world featherweight title this weekend, is looking for a charity fight with compatriot Vasyl Lomachenko to raise funds for the military.

The charity fight idea will only go forward should Berinchyk prevail in his title fight against Mexico's Emanuel Navarrete this weekend.

"It'd big money – nice, This money can be donated to the Ukrainian army," he told BoxingScene.

"But first, we must do our work on May 18."

Berinchyk will face Navarrete in the USA for the WBO lightweight title at 7:00 a.m. EET on May 19.

Vasyl Lomachenko earlier reclaimed his IBF lightweight world championship by beating George Kambosos in Australia.

