MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The U.S. ambassador to Mexico said on Tuesday he hoped concerns could be resolved over a contentious Mexican electricity bill that has alarmed private investors, as he underlined the importance of American investment to the Mexican economy. Ambassador Ken Salazar last week said Washington had "serious concerns" about the initiative championed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador which aims to strengthen state control of the power market at the expense of private companies. Speaking to reporters in Mexico City, Salazar said he believed that a "resolution" was possible over the proposal, and he pointed to the millions of dollars in investment U.S. companies were bringing to Mexico's renewable energy sector.