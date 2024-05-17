'Big mistake' letting Hanlon go, warns Stevenson

Lewis Stevenson has warned Hibs of their "big mistake" in letting fellow club stalwart Paul Hanlon leave Easter Road.

The two veterans waved goodbye to the home crowd after Hibs thumped Motherwell 3-0 on Wednesday night.

While Steveson says he understands why the time is right for him to move on, he believes Hanlon - who revealed he would have preferred to stay at the club - will be missed in Leith.

“I’ve no complaints and I totally understand the club’s position – I’m 36 and they need to move on at some point,” the defender said.

“But I can probably say this now. I think with Paul it’s a big mistake. He’s shown the last few games how good he can be.

“A left centre-half is very hard to come by, and he’s still playing as well as he’s ever done. Anyone watching that [Motherwell] game, any potential suitors, he’s going to be getting a few offers next season.

“He’s maybe playing with nothing to lose, but even the Aberdeen game [on Sunday], we got beat 4-0 and I still think he was the best player on the pitch.

“Maybe I’m being biased – he’s my old pal and I’ve played a lot of games with him – but he’s still got a lot to offer, and I’m sure somebody’s going to get a good left centre-half.

“Outside the Old Firm – and obviously he’s not going to go to Hearts – there’ll be plenty teams looking at him.”