Big men on campus: From snacks to sleeping pads, Steelers load in for 2023 training camp at Saint Vincent College

Jul. 26—When Pittsburgh Steelers players are hanging out at the end of a day at training camp, even a game of Uno can get amped up quickly.

"Everything you can get competitive about, it's going to happen," said offensive tackle Kevin Dotson. "Everybody's trying to win. That's part of what's great about this NFL thing. You're getting the most competitive people in the country in the same room. It doesn't matter if we're playing Pictionary — everybody's trying to win."

As the Steelers arrived Wednesday morning for their annual training camp at Saint Vincent College in Unity, the main competition seemed to be who was bringing the largest flat-screen television to install in their dorm room.

Linebacker Alex Highsmith's TV clocked in at 43 inches. He hauled it into Rooney Hall along with a sleeping pad and cases of Gatorade and Tropical Vibe flavor Celsius.

"Got to make it feel like home," Highsmith said. "We're all so competitive, and we love playing video games."

The Steelers will be on campus through Aug. 17 with the annual Friday Night Lights game scheduled for Aug. 4 at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett is heading into his second Steelers training camp after recently becoming a newlywed and spending his honeymoon in Puerto Rico.

Pickett said he's got his "football brain" turned back on after the celebration and vacation, and has a slightly more extensive list of things to pack this year.

"I made sure to bring a foot massager," he said. "Last year my feet were killing me."

First-round 2023 draft pick Broderick Jones was excited to be attending his first Steelers training camp.

"I've been Ubering, staying in hotels, just trying to get everything in order," said Jones, an offensive tackle out of the University of Georgia taken 14th overall by the Steelers. "Everyone's ready to get back to it. I just need to get used to things here in Latrobe."

------

Related

—5 storylines facing the Steelers as they report to training camp at Saint Vincent

—A 6-pack of tasks that should be on Mike Tomlin's to-do list at Steelers training camp

—Steelers training camp preview: What you need to know

------

Fellow rookie and Bulldog alum Darnell Washington came prepared not just to train, but to snack.

"I got some mixed nuts and some Cheez-Its," Washington said. "I'm really just taking it all in."

From Welch's fruit snacks to Skinny Pop popcorn and Doritos, most of the healthy training camp food is more likely to be found in the cafeteria than in players' dorm rooms.

Not to be outdone, rookie nose tackle Keeanu Benton needed a rolling cart and the help of teammate Nick Herbig to load up trail mix, four boxes of Little Debbie Honey Buns, two boxes of potato chips, a case of Popcorners, Pringles and more.

"You know what it is," Benton said with a laugh. "Fat people do fat people things."

Video games and snacks aside, Highsmith said everyone knows what they're here for.

"It's time to win a Super Bowl," he said. "It starts here at camp. I'm really looking forward to working with the guys.

"I think it's going to be a special year," he said.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .