Which big men should Boston Celtics consider adding in 2020 NBA Draft?

Forsberg: Five bigs the Celtics should consider in 2020 NBA Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Ask a Celtics fan what the team’s most pressing need is this offseason and the answer will almost certainly be a big man.

Fair or not, the final and maybe lasting image of Boston’s center position is a foul-ailed Daniel Theis unable to slow Miami’s Bam Adebayo at the finish line of the conference finals. And despite all the good that Boston’s ragtag group of big men did — and particularly Theis — throughout the 2020 season, there's a very vocal group of fans that remain adamant the team needs an upgrade at that position.

Could the Celtics find help at the center spot in this year’s NBA Draft? After hunting for shooters, our resident college hoops guru Rob Snyder is back to help assess the crop of big men in the 2020 NBA Draft.